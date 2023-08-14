ING Groep NV Sells 306 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $291.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

