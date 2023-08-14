ING Groep NV Takes $3.12 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,586 shares of company stock valued at $70,143,470. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $89.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.