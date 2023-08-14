ING Groep NV Takes $3.38 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $27,153,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,031,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 377,226 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

