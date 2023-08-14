ING Groep NV Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 312,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 87.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

