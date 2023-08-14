ING Groep NV Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of O stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.