Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $119.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

