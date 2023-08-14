Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases 116 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($191.23).

CLS Stock Performance

CLI stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £500.74 million, a P/E ratio of -630.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.20 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.50 ($2.73).

CLS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CLS’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

