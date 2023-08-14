Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires 3 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,626 ($71.90) per share, for a total transaction of £168.78 ($215.69).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Tom Brophy purchased 919 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($63,866.10).

Croda International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 5,528 ($70.65) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,188.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,654.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,309.41. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,052 ($64.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,454.32 ($95.26).

Croda International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,322.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($102.24) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($79.23) to GBX 5,000 ($63.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,475 ($95.53).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Croda International

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.