Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Buys 85,688 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 85,688 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £255,350.24 ($326,326.19).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

On Friday, July 28th, Max Royde acquired 16,060 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £48,501.20 ($61,982.36).

IQGeo Group Price Performance

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.82) on Monday. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 124.70 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £184.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,950.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.01.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.