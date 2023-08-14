Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($190.42).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 106 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($192.36).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 151 ($1.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,775.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($1.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBRE shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.19) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

