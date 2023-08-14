Intchains Group (ICG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group Price Performance

Shares of ICG stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. Intchains Group has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.