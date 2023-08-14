Intchains Group (ICG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.
Intchains Group Price Performance
Shares of ICG stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. Intchains Group has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intchains Group
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.