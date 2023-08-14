International General Insurance (IGIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 22.59%.

International General Insurance Price Performance

IGIC opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.17. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Featured Articles

