Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $600.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.19.

Intuit stock opened at $497.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.22. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

