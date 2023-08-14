Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

PXF stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.