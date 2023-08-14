Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,096,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.48%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.