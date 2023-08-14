IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.9 %

IQV stock opened at $219.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

