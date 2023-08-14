Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

