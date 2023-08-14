Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $201.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ stock opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.85.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.