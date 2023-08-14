JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance
JBGS stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $24.53.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
