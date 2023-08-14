JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

