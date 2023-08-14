JD.com (JD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) will be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.49. JD.com has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 179.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

