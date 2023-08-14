Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRRMF

Gerresheimer Price Performance

About Gerresheimer

GRRMF opened at $114.35 on Monday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80.

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.