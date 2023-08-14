JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $56.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

NYSE BALL opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ball will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

