JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$40.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.25.

Get Stelco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stelco

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco stock opened at C$38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.92. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$32.05 and a 12 month high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.