Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

JMIA stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

