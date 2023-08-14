Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Karat Packaging Stock Up 10.7 %

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

KRT stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Karat Packaging by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 90.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

