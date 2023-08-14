KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on August 31st

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $63.64.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.