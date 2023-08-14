Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,386 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $59.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

