Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $12.00 at Loop Capital

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 87.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

