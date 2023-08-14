MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MannKind stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.53. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $447,295.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,030.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,506,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,411.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $447,295.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MannKind by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

