Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

