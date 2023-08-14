Mather Group LLC. Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.