Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.