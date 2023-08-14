Mather Group LLC. Buys 15,959 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,899 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.00 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

