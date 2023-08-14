Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dover were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DOV opened at $142.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.