Mather Group LLC. Has $332,000 Holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.13% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get VanEck Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

IDX opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.