Mather Group LLC. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

