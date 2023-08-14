Mather Group LLC. Has $481,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.92 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

