Mather Group LLC. Has $523,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,434,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,378,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

