Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.