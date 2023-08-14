Mather Group LLC. Invests $331,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $129.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.