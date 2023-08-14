Mather Group LLC. Invests $396,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,558,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $159,764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $150.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,900 shares of company stock worth $5,873,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

