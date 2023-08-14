Mather Group LLC. Purchases 211 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

