Mather Group LLC. Purchases 75 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VAW stock opened at $181.69 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

