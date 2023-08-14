Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $806.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $744.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.