Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

