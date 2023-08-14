Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,134 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 639,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

