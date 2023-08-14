Mather Group LLC. Sells 12,506 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

