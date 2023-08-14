Mather Group LLC. Sells 136,101 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,101 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $84.82 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

