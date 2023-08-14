Mather Group LLC. Sells 150 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $123.01 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,639 shares of company stock worth $8,464,522. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.