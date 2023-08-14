Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,703 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,181. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

